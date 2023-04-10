When is Caitlin Clark eligible to enter the WNBA Draft?

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark has become a household name as she made her way onto the screens of millions of American televisions with her seemingly impossible three-point shooting. Clark, widely considered one of the best to ever play in college, will not be eligible to enter the WNBA Draft until next year, which means that Iowa fans will get to see her in the Hawkeyes uniform for her senior season.

The junior, who led her team to the national championship game this season, does not turn 22 until January 2024. To be eligible for the WNBA Draft, American players must turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. Because Clark played during the COVID season of 2020-21, she has extra eligibility available for a fifth year as well, should she choose to stay in Iowa City for an extra year.

The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 10.