When is Angel Reese eligible to enter the WNBA Draft?

LSU guard Angel Reese just led the Tigers to their first-ever national title with a win over Iowa in the NCAA championship, and she has plenty of eligibility left to stick around Baton Rouge for a while if she so chooses.

To be eligible for the WNBA Draft, US-born players must turn 22 in the same calendar year of the draft. Reese turns 21 this May, so she will be eligible to enter the draft after next season, in 2024, but may decide not to go.

Reese spent her first two seasons of college ball at Maryland and transferred to LSU for her junior year. She will be able to stay for a fifth year due to the extended COVID eligibility rules for student-athletes who played in the 2020-21 season.

The tournament’s Most Outstanding Player recently said that she was in no rush to go pro, saying “The money I’m making is more than some of the people that are in the league that might be top players.” Her NIL deals are likely to see an increase with her increased name recognition from the title win.

The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 10.