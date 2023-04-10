Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 2 of 2023 MLB season

With one full week of the 2023 MLB season in the books, we’re beginning to get a sense of teams and players around the league — who could surprise as well as which teams are matchups to exploit and avoid. Whether you have a designated streamer spot on your fantasy baseball roster or you’re battling injuries, it’s never too early to keep an eye on the waiver wire for starting pitchers. Here are some to consider who could return profit for your team this week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 2

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins — Maeda missed all of last year rehabbing Tommy John surgery, but he looked no worse for wear in a brilliant opening outing (five innings, no runs, nine Ks) against the Miami Marlins. He left that start prematurely with fatigue, but with a start under his belt, a home date with the White Sox — a team he’s had success against in the past — in pitcher-friendly Target Field should work out nicely.

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — The Oakland Athletics should be a team you have circled for streaming opportunities all year, and Gibson is lucky enough to draw them at home with Camden Yards’ expanded dimensions. Gibson threw seven strong innings against the Texas Rangers last time out and should be a good bet to go long enough for a win and a quality start.

Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves — Elder should get at least one more start as Max Fried continues to rehab his hamstring injury. Lucky for fantasy owners, that start is slated to come at home against the Cincinnati Reds, a team that’s far less dangerous away from Great American Ballpark — and which shouldn’t do much to threaten Elder’s ability to pick up a win.

Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies — Strahm only threw 61 pitches in his first start, but they were effective ones in a tough spot at Yankee Stadium. Strahm should be able to work deeper next time out in a cushy home matchup against the Miami Marlins.