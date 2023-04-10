Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 2 of 2023 MLB season

With the first full week of the 2023 MLB season in the books, we’re starting to get a better sense of who’s won position battles and who could surprise in fantasy baseball this year (and, of course, who will be missing time due to injury). If you find yourself in need of a hitter or two to plug holes on your team’s roster without breaking the bank, here are three options to stream this week.

Fantasy baseball hitters to stream: Week 2

Burleson has been thrust into the limelight for St. Louis with the injury to Lars Nootbaar, especially against right-handed pitching. And this week he gets the gift that keeps on giving for fantasy owners: a trip to Coors Field. Burleson may not have a ton season-long value, and he won’t provide much in terms of speed, but he’s hit .313 so far this season and should be in position for homers and counting stats in Colorado.

Matt Vierling, Detroit Tigers

Vierling came over to Detroit in the Gregory Soto trade this offseason, and he’s quickly hit his way to the top of the Tigers lineup with a .333 average plus a homer and a steal. He’ll get a trip to Rogers Centre to start the week, which has long been one of the league’s friendliest parks for right-handed power.

Trayce Thompson, Los Angeles Dodgers

Klay’s younger brother was an afterthought heading into the 2023 season, but he’s gotten some at-bats amid injuries to Dodgers regulars. Thompson is strictly a platoon bat at this point, but there’s good news on that front this week: Los Angeles is scheduled to face three lefty starters in six games against the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, which should give Thompson a chance to shine.