The MLB injury report for Monday, April 10th is headlined by some crushing news out of Pittsburgh, where star Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle in a home-plate collision that resulted in benches clearing between the Bucs and Chicago White Sox.

Benches clear in Pittsburgh after a play at the plate involving Oneil Cruz



(via @NBCSWhiteSox)pic.twitter.com/zEfdulecBS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 9, 2023

The Pirates are simply calling Cruz’s timetable “indefinite” for now, but they should know more after testing determines a course of action. Here’s everything else you need to know from around the league.

MLB injury report: Monday, April 10th

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres (toe/shoulder) — Musgrove tweaked his shoulder while making a rehab appearance on his way back from a fractured toe. Luckily, the team doesn’t believe the injury to be serious, and his next Minor League start should only get pushed back a day or two. Musgrove still seems on track for a return to the Padres rotation by the end of the month.

Andres Munoz, Seattle Mariners — Munoz, one of the most electric relievers in baseball and Seattle’s highest-leverage option out of the bullpen (manager Scott Servais doesn’t believe in firm closers, much to the chagrin of fantasy owners) was put on the injured list with what’s being called mild discomfort in his throwing shoulder.

Paul Sewald was the 1B to Munoz’s 1A and should hold down most of the save chances for Seattle, but the priority pickup here is Matt Brash — a former starter with electric stuff and questionable command who will probably slide into Sewald’s old role for as long as Munoz is out.

Zach Davies, Arizona Diamondbacks — Davies was put on the IL with a strained oblique. The righty was an innings eater for Arizona, but the real news here is that this clears a spot in the D-backs’ rotation for Drey Jameson. The 25-year-old is one of the more enticing young pitchers in baseball, who’s looked great in Arizona’s bullpen as he’s bided his time waiting for a starting spot.

Manager Torey Lovullo said that Davies will be out “weeks”, meaning Jameson will have plenty of opportunity to make his stay in the rotation a permanent one and is a must-add in 12-team and deeper leagues.

Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves — d’Arnaud’s hot start to the season has been put on pause, as the catcher has been put on the seven-day concussion IL following a home-plate collision against the Padres.

Adam Duvall, Boston Red Sox — Duvall, one of the bright spots in Boston’s lineup so far this season, was forced to leave Sunday’s win over the Detroit Tigers after his wrist got bent back while diving for a fly ball.

Adam Duvall leaves the game after not being able to come up with this catch



Duvall is leading the league in OPS (1.544) pic.twitter.com/2kf87LPipG — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2023

It’s unknown whether Duvall will require a trip to the IL.

Starling Marte, New York Mets — Marte’s head collided with Jean Segura’s knee while sliding into third base on Sunday against the Miami Marlins. Buck Showalter said that concussion tests came back negative and Marte is day-to-day with a neck strain, so hopefully he’ll avoid the IL — but we should see some more Mark Canha in the meantime.