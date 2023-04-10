 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Monday, April 10th: Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo out for Twins

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Monday, April 10th.

By Chris Landers
&nbsp;Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases on his three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning of the game at Target Field on April 8, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Astros 9-6. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

It’s a rare nearly-full Monday slate across MLB on April 10th, which means that there will be plenty of news and updates to follow as you set your fantasy baseball lineups. Here’s your MLB starting lineup report for Monday, April 10th, complete with fantasy streaming advice.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, April 10th

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET

A few absences on both sides today that make the under look like an appealing bet. Yoan Moncada is out again for Chicago, giving Hanser Alberto another start, while Oscar Colas appears to have locked down the right field job.

Byron Buxton gets a day off for Minnesota against tough righty Dylan Cease, which means that the red-hot Trevor Larnach finds himself batting leadoff. Still no Joey Gallo either for the Twins.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

TBA

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation