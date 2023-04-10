 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, April 10th

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Monday, April 10th.

By Chris Landers
Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins looks on against the Minnesota Twins on April 4, 2023 at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

The MLB schedule gives us a rare full Monday slate on April 10th, with 14 games on the docket — including aces like Sandy Alcantara and Framber Valdez and duels between Julio Urias and Logan Webb as well as Max Scherzer and Yu Darvish. There a lot of options, is the point, and we’re here to help you sort through them all for your fantasy team. Trying to make a start/sit decision? Looking for a streaming option?

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, April 10th

Pitchers to stream

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins — Maeda looks no worse for the wear after coming back from Tommy John surgery, blanking the Miami Marlins in his first start of 2023, and the Chicago White Sox are a far less intimidating proposition against right-handed starters. Maeda should be a good bet at pitcher-friendly Target Field.

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — Gibson gave up just two runs in seven innings against the Texas Rangers last time out, and now he gets a dream matchup against the Oakland Athletics at Camden Yards. The O’s are comfortable pushing him past 100 pitches, making him a good bet for a win and quality start.

Jose Suarez, Los Angeles Angels — Suarez got roughed up by the Nationals in his first start of the season, but the Nationals and their (not particularly fearsome) lefty-heavy lineup shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Monday, April 10th.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/10

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Sandy Alcantara @ Phillies
2 Framber Valdez @ Pirates
3 Julio Urias @ Giants
4 Luis Castillo @ Cubs
5 Dylan Cease @ Twins
6 Shane Bieber vs. Yankees
7 Zac Gallen vs. Brewers
8 Max Scherzer vs. Padres
9 Yu Darvish @ Mets
10 Logan Webb vs. Dodgers
Strong plays
11 Kyle Gibson vs. Athletics
12 Kenta Maeda vs. White Sox
13 Andrew Heaney vs. Royals
Questionable
14 Jose Suarez vs. Nationals
15 Bryce Elder vs. Reds
16 Domingo German @ Guardians
17 Matt Strahm vs. Marlins
18 Nick Pivetta @ Rays
19 Wade Miley @ Diamondbacks
20 Steven Matz @ Rockies
21 Zack Greinke @ Rangers
22 Graham Ashcraft @ Braves
Don't do it
23 JP Sears @ Orioles
24 Roansy Contreras vs. Astros
25 Drew Smyly vs. Mariners
26 German Marquez vs. Cardinals
27 Patrick Corbin @ Angels
28 Jalen Beeks vs. Red Sox

