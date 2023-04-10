Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, April 10th

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

The MLB schedule gives us a rare full Monday slate on April 10th, with 14 games on the docket — including aces like Sandy Alcantara and Framber Valdez and duels between Julio Urias and Logan Webb as well as Max Scherzer and Yu Darvish. There a lot of options, is the point, and we’re here to help you sort through them all for your fantasy team. Trying to make a start/sit decision? Looking for a streaming option?

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, April 10th

Pitchers to stream

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins — Maeda looks no worse for the wear after coming back from Tommy John surgery, blanking the Miami Marlins in his first start of 2023, and the Chicago White Sox are a far less intimidating proposition against right-handed starters. Maeda should be a good bet at pitcher-friendly Target Field.

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — Gibson gave up just two runs in seven innings against the Texas Rangers last time out, and now he gets a dream matchup against the Oakland Athletics at Camden Yards. The O’s are comfortable pushing him past 100 pitches, making him a good bet for a win and quality start.

Jose Suarez, Los Angeles Angels — Suarez got roughed up by the Nationals in his first start of the season, but the Nationals and their (not particularly fearsome) lefty-heavy lineup shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Monday, April 10th.