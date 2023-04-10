Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, April 10

Despite it typically being an off day around the league, there are 14 MLB games set for Monday, April 10. That means you have a ton of options for your DFS lineups over at DraftKings. The main MLB DFS slate comprises eight games that start at 7:10 p.m. ET. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, April 10th

Shohei Ohtani ($6,200)

Mike Trout ($6,100)

Hunter Renfroe ($4,700)

Anthony Rendon ($3,900)

This would be an expensive team stack with Ohtani and Trout, but it should be profitable. Patrick Corbin is taking the mound for the Nats, and he has gotten rocked to begin the year. He has allowed at least seven hits and two earned runs in both starts. Renfroe is 6-for-21 against him in his career, while Rendon is 2-for-7.

The Angels are the -240 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at 10, and the Nationals are the +200 underdogs.

Willy Adames ($5,200)

Christian Yelich ($4,800)

William Contreras ($4,000)

Jesse Winker ($3,200)

The Diamondbacks will start Zac Gallen against the Brew Crew. He has struggled to start the year and has allowed at least six hits and four earned runs in each outing. These teammates went nine-for-16 on Sunday with four RBI and five runs scored.

Arizona is the -140 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Milwaukee is the narrow +120 underdog, and the run total is set at +120.

Mookie Betts ($5,900)

Freddie Freeman ($5,800)

Max Muncy ($4,800)

Chris Taylor ($4,000)

Betts, Freeman, Muncy and Taylor all have solid matchups on Monday against Giants starter Logan Webb. They are all hitting at least .294 against him in their careers. Webb has started off slowly in 2023, allowing at least four earned runs in each of his two starts.

The Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at seven, and the Giants are the +130 underdogs at home.