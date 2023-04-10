Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Giants on Monday, April 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) will begin a three-game divisional series against the San Francisco Giants (4-5) on Monday, April 10. First pitch from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California is set for 9:45 p.m. ET. Julio Urias (2-0, 1.50 ERA) takes the hill for Los Angeles, while San Fran counters with Logan Webb (0-2, 6.55 ERA).

The Dodgers have -155 moneyline odds as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are installed as the +135 underdogs, and the run total is set at seven.

Dodgers-Giants picks: Monday, April 10th

Injury report

Dodgers

N/A

Giants

Out: RF Mitch Haniger (oblique), CF Austin Slater (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Julio Urias vs. Logan Webb

Urias has been good through two starts. He picked up a win in his debut and followed it up with an even better second outing. He pitched six shutout innings and allowed only five hits while striking out six.

Webb was the expected ace of the Giants, but his first two appearances haven’t lived up to that. After an Opening Day loss against the New York Yankees, he tried to rebound against the Chicago White Sox. Webb pitched only five innings and allowed four earned runs on nine hits while striking out four.

Over/Under pick

Los Angeles finds itself in a strange territory of a three-game losing streak. They scored at least six runs in two of the losses. San Francisco has scored five runs or fewer in four of their last five games. Urias has been dominant against hitters this year, but this is a low run total. I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 7

Moneyline pick

Webb is due to bounce back at some point this season. Despite how their games have gone, it is still tough to pitch against the Dodgers. Urias has been locked in to start the year and has yet to issue a walk in 12 innings pitched. Los Angeles picks up a much-needed win.

Pick: Dodgers