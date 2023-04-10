Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Rockies on Monday, April 10th

The St. Louis Cardinals (3-6) will begin a three-game road series against the Colorado Rockies (4-6) on Monday, April 10. First pitch from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. Steven Matz (0-1, 6.75 ERA) takes the mound for St. Louis, while Colorado counters with German Marquez (1-1, 4.76 ERA).

The Cardinals are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the narrow +120 underdog, and the run total is set at a whopping 11.5.

Cardinals-Rockies picks: Monday, April 10th

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: LF Lars Nootbaar (thumb), SS Paul DeJong (back)

Rockies

Out: CF Randal Grichuk (groin), CP Daniel Bard (anxiety)

Starting pitchers

Steven Matz vs. German Marquez

This will be Matz’s second start of the season. He pitched 5.1 innings and gave up four earned runs on 10 hits against the Atlanta Braves. Matz walked one and struck out seven in his season debut.

Marquez will be taking the mound for the third time this season. He picked up an initial win but struggled in his second appearance. Marquez lasted 5.1 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed four earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking two on his way to earning the loss.

Over/Under pick

The Coors Field effect can be easily seen in this game. You have to account for the higher elevation for ball flight, but this is easily the largest run total of the day. Both starting pitchers allowed four earned runs in their last starts. The Rockies have scored at least five runs in three straight, while the Cardinals have put up fewer than three runs in four of their last five.

Pick: Under 11.5

Moneyline pick

Each of these teams has fallen on hard times out of the gate and are both 1-5 over their last six games. St. Louis’ batting order inspires more confidence on a daily basis than Colorado’s. If the southpaw Steven Matz can settle down early in this game, he should be able to get the run support to help his team pick up a much-needed win.

Pick: Cardinals