Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Cubs on Monday, April 10th

The Seattle Mariners (4-6) and the Chicago Cubs (4-4) will begin a three-game series on Monday, April 10. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Seattle will send Luis Castillo (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound, while Chicago counters with Drew Smyly (0-1, 11.57 ERA).

The Mariners are -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the narrow +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Mariners-Cubs picks: Monday, April 10th

Injury report

Mariners

Out: RP Andre Munoz (deltoid), RF Dylan Moore (oblique), RF Taylor Trammell (hand)

Cubs

Out: RF Seiya Suzuki (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Luis Castillo vs. Drew Smyly

Castillo will be making his third start of the season. In the first, he gave up only one hit while striking out six over six scoreless innings. He then allowed two hits, walked two and then struck out six in 5.2 innings to earn the win against the Los Angeles Angels.

The southpaw Smyly will be making his second appearance of the year. He first pitched against the Cincinnati Reds and allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in 4.2 innings of work. He walked two and struck out three on his way to earning the loss.

Over/Under pick

Smyly gave up six earned runs in his first start of the year. Seattle isn’t lighting up the scoreboard, but that doesn’t mean they lack the ability. They’ve scored at least five runs in three of their last five games, as have the Cubs. Castillo has been blanking opponents to begin the year, but he should slightly regress against Chicago. It will be close, but I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Even if Castillo takes a step back on the mound in this game, he still gives Seattle a better chance than Smyly does for the Cubs. The Mariners tend to hit lefties well, and that should continue on Monday. Taking Seattle in the opener.

Pick: Mariners