Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Mets on Monday, April 10th

The San Diego Padres (6-4) will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets (5-5) on Monday, April 10. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will start for San Diego, while New York counters with Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA).

The Mets are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Padres are the narrow +115 underdog, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Padres-Mets picks: Monday, April 10th

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Joe Musgrove (toe), RF David Dahl (quad), OF Adam Engel (hamstring), RP Robert Suarez (elbow), RP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon)

Mets

Day to day: RF Starling Marte (neck)

Out: C Omar Narvaez (calf), SP Justin Verlander (shoulder), RP Tommy Hunter (back)

Starting pitchers

Yu Darvish vs. Max Scherzer

Darvish pitched five innings in his first start of the season. He gave up three hits and one earned run against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He walked four and struck out three but didn’t end up factoring into the decision.

Despite being the ace for New York, Scherzer has struggled out of the gate. He picked up a win in his first start but then got knocked around by the Milwaukee Brewers in his second. Scherzer allowed five earned runs and gave up eight hits in only 5.1 innings of work.

Over/Under pick

San Diego is coming off a 10-run output against the Atlanta Braves in their series finale. They have scored at least four runs in six straight games. New York lost on Sunday but has tallied at least five runs in two of their last three. Scherzer being on the mound makes it seem like you should go with the under, but with how wild he has been to begin the year, I’m going with the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Scherzer has as much upside on the mound as anyone, and it is tough to bet against him. If the Mets were fully healthy and he had looked like himself to open the year, I would likely go with him. The Padres just took three of four games against the Atlanta Braves. They should use that momentum to win the series opener on Monday.

Pick: Padres