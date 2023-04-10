 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Zion Williamson play for the Pelicans in play-in game vs. Thunder?

The Pelicans PF has a hamstring injury. We break down and update you on his status for the play-in tournament and beyond.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers
Injured Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans in street clothes during a timeout in the second half against Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to win two games in the play-in tournament to get to the main 2023 NBA playoffs, starting with Wednesday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans looked like a contender at the beginning of the season but slipped significantly in the standings since Zion Williamson’s injury. The star power forward still has no official timetable for return, which means his status for Wednesday’s game is up in the air.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Williamson has already been ruled out for the play-in game, and the team has said he’s unlikely to play in the first round of the playoffs if the Pelicans make it that far. This has been a rough rehabilitation process for Williamson, who missed all of last season with a foot injury. This hamstring issue has lingered for a while now, and Williamson can’t seem to clear the final hurdles to return to game action.

