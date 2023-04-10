Will Paul George play for the Clippers in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Los Angeles Clippers are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference for the 2023 NBA playoffs, taking on the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns in the first round. This matchup of division rivals features two teams hoping to create a new legacy with a championship. The Clippers have not been able to make the Finals since bringing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George into the fold in 2019, while the Suns are trying to get back to the Finals after a disappointing ending to last season. George’s status for this series is in doubt after he suffered a knee injury on March 21. Here are the latest updates on his status.

Paul George injury updates

According to Shams Charania, George is expected to be sidelined for the start of this series. However, he is making good progress towards a return and that means there’s some hope he will eventually come back to the team in time to make a difference.

Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2023

George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Clippers this season. More importantly, he has served as a great facilitator in this offense and takes some scoring pressure off Leonard. In this series, the Clippers will miss George’s defensively versatility as well, since they’ll have to contend with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The Suns are currently -600 to win the series at DraftKings Sportsbook. If George doesn’t come back by Game 3, it’s hard to see the Clippers being able to push this series to the limit.