How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 43

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 43 Monday. Wrexham and Notts County are tied at the top of the table with 100 points each, but only one will gain automatic promotion by winning the league. Here’s how fans can catch the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Notts County

Date: Monday, April 10

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham suffered a rare defeat in Matchday 42, losing 3-1 to FC Halifax Town. They do still have a game in hand on Notts County, but a defeat Monday would be a big setback for Wrexham even with that buffer. Wrexham’s last loss across all competitions was February 7 in the FA Cup replay against Sheffield United. Their last league loss was to Notts County back in October.

Notts County are coming into this game off a 3-0 win over Wealdstone. Notts County have not allowed a goal in their last three matches, and defeated Wrexham 1-0 in the previous meeting this season.