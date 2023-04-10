 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 RBC Heritage

The field is set for the 2023 RBC Heritage, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of The Masters golf tournament. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

The Masters is over, but the PGA TOUR chugs on, turning around to the RBC Heritage this week at Harbour Town Golf Links. And the drama of last week will continue with a similar field since the PGA TOUR has listed the RBC Heritage as one of its designated events. Scottie Scheffler, recent Masters champ Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth headline a star-studded field in South Carolina that will hopefully see better weather than Augusta did over the weekend.

Last year, Spieth won the RBC Heritage in a playoff with Patrick Cantlay, finishing at -13. Scheffler opens as the favorite this year at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800, followed by Rahm at +850 and McIlroy at +1100. Cantlay sits at +1400 with Spieth coming in at +1800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 RBC Heritage which tees off Thursday, April 13:

2023 RBC Heritage Opening Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Scottie Scheffler +800
Jon Rahm +850
Rory McIlroy +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Jordan Spieth +1800
Collin Morikawa +1800
Xander Schauffele +2200
Viktor Hovland +2200
Tony Finau +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Max Homa +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Sungjae Im +3000
Shane Lowry +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Tom Kim +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Corey Conners +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Rickie Fowler +5500
Matt Kuchar +5500
Justin Rose +5500
Taylor Montgomery +6000
Russell Henley +6000
Si Woo Kim +6500
Sahith Theegala +6500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Keegan Bradley +7500
Wyndham Clark +8000
Webb Simpson +8000
Tom Hoge +8000
Min Woo Lee +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Gary Woodland +9000
Chris Kirk +9000
Brian Harman +9000
Seamus Power +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Taylor Moore +11000
Ryan Fox +11000
Maverick McNealy +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
Kurt Kitayama +11000
J.J. Spaun +11000
Denny McCarthy +11000
Billy Horschel +11000
Sepp Straka +13000
Sam Ryder +13000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000
Justin Suh +13000
Harris English +13000
Davis Riley +13000
Thomas Detry +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Samuel Stevens +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Cam Davis +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Taylor Pendrith +18000
Scott Stallings +18000
Mackenzie Hughes +18000
Emiliano Grillo +18000
Brendon Todd +18000
Ben Martin +18000
Andrew Putnam +18000
Akshay Bhatia +18000
Adam Svensson +18000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Davis Thompson +20000
Danny Willett +20000
Beau Hossler +20000
Alex Smalley +20000
Aaron Rai +20000
Luke List +25000
Lee Hodges +25000
Lanto Griffin +25000
Brandon Wu +25000
Adam Schenk +25000
Tyler Duncan +30000
Scott Piercy +30000
Ryan Palmer +30000
Peter Malnati +30000
Nick Hardy +30000
Kevin Streelman +30000
Garrick Higgo +30000
Erik Van Rooyen +30000
C.T. Pan +30000
Trey Mullinax +35000
Michael Thompson +35000
Doug Ghim +35000
Ben Taylor +35000
Stewart Cink +40000
Patton Kizzire +40000
Nate Lashley +40000
Matthew NeSmith +40000
Mark Hubbard +40000
Luke Donald +40000
Lucas Glover +40000
David Lipsky +40000
Chesson Hadley +40000
Troy Merritt +50000
Satoshi Kodaira +50000
Russell Knox +50000
Kramer Hickok +50000
Kevin Kisner +50000
Dylan Frittelli +50000
Cameron Champ +50000
Austin Smotherman +50000
Adam Long +50000
Zach Johnson +60000
Nico Echavarria +60000
Matthias Schwab +60000
Martin Laird +60000
Jim Furyk +60000
Greyson Sigg +60000
Chez Reavie +60000
Chad Ramey +60000
Callum Tarren +60000
Ryan Moore +80000
Kevin Tway +80000
Justin Lower +80000
Doc Redman +80000
Wesley Bryan +100000
Jimmy Walker +100000
James Hahn +100000
Ernie Els +100000
Andrew Landry +100000
Robert Streb +150000
Jim Herman +200000
Jason Dufner +200000
Carson Young +200000
Ryan Brehm +250000
Richy Werenski +250000
Max McGreevy +250000
Kelly Kraft +250000
Brian Gay +250000
Tommy Gibson +500000
Davis Love III +500000

More From DraftKings Nation