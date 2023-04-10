Opening odds for 2023 RBC Heritage

The Masters is over, but the PGA TOUR chugs on, turning around to the RBC Heritage this week at Harbour Town Golf Links. And the drama of last week will continue with a similar field since the PGA TOUR has listed the RBC Heritage as one of its designated events. Scottie Scheffler, recent Masters champ Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth headline a star-studded field in South Carolina that will hopefully see better weather than Augusta did over the weekend.
Last year, Spieth won the RBC Heritage in a playoff with Patrick Cantlay, finishing at -13. Scheffler opens as the favorite this year at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800, followed by Rahm at +850 and McIlroy at +1100. Cantlay sits at +1400 with Spieth coming in at +1800.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 RBC Heritage which tees off Thursday, April 13:
2023 RBC Heritage Opening Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Scottie Scheffler
|+800
|Jon Rahm
|+850
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1400
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Collin Morikawa
|+1800
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2200
|Cameron Young
|+2200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2500
|Max Homa
|+2800
|Justin Thomas
|+2800
|Sungjae Im
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Tom Kim
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5500
|Rickie Fowler
|+5500
|Matt Kuchar
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+5500
|Taylor Montgomery
|+6000
|Russell Henley
|+6000
|Si Woo Kim
|+6500
|Sahith Theegala
|+6500
|Keith Mitchell
|+7500
|Keegan Bradley
|+7500
|Wyndham Clark
|+8000
|Webb Simpson
|+8000
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|Min Woo Lee
|+8000
|J.T. Poston
|+8000
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|Gary Woodland
|+9000
|Chris Kirk
|+9000
|Brian Harman
|+9000
|Seamus Power
|+10000
|Adam Hadwin
|+10000
|Taylor Moore
|+11000
|Ryan Fox
|+11000
|Maverick McNealy
|+11000
|Matt Wallace
|+11000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+11000
|J.J. Spaun
|+11000
|Denny McCarthy
|+11000
|Billy Horschel
|+11000
|Sepp Straka
|+13000
|Sam Ryder
|+13000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+13000
|Justin Suh
|+13000
|Harris English
|+13000
|Davis Riley
|+13000
|Thomas Detry
|+15000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+15000
|Samuel Stevens
|+15000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|Nick Taylor
|+15000
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+15000
|Cam Davis
|+15000
|Ben Griffin
|+15000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+18000
|Scott Stallings
|+18000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+18000
|Brendon Todd
|+18000
|Ben Martin
|+18000
|Andrew Putnam
|+18000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+18000
|Adam Svensson
|+18000
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|Davis Thompson
|+20000
|Danny Willett
|+20000
|Beau Hossler
|+20000
|Alex Smalley
|+20000
|Aaron Rai
|+20000
|Luke List
|+25000
|Lee Hodges
|+25000
|Lanto Griffin
|+25000
|Brandon Wu
|+25000
|Adam Schenk
|+25000
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|Ryan Palmer
|+30000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|Nick Hardy
|+30000
|Kevin Streelman
|+30000
|Garrick Higgo
|+30000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+30000
|C.T. Pan
|+30000
|Trey Mullinax
|+35000
|Michael Thompson
|+35000
|Doug Ghim
|+35000
|Ben Taylor
|+35000
|Stewart Cink
|+40000
|Patton Kizzire
|+40000
|Nate Lashley
|+40000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+40000
|Mark Hubbard
|+40000
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|Lucas Glover
|+40000
|David Lipsky
|+40000
|Chesson Hadley
|+40000
|Troy Merritt
|+50000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+50000
|Russell Knox
|+50000
|Kramer Hickok
|+50000
|Kevin Kisner
|+50000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+50000
|Cameron Champ
|+50000
|Austin Smotherman
|+50000
|Adam Long
|+50000
|Zach Johnson
|+60000
|Nico Echavarria
|+60000
|Matthias Schwab
|+60000
|Martin Laird
|+60000
|Jim Furyk
|+60000
|Greyson Sigg
|+60000
|Chez Reavie
|+60000
|Chad Ramey
|+60000
|Callum Tarren
|+60000
|Ryan Moore
|+80000
|Kevin Tway
|+80000
|Justin Lower
|+80000
|Doc Redman
|+80000
|Wesley Bryan
|+100000
|Jimmy Walker
|+100000
|James Hahn
|+100000
|Ernie Els
|+100000
|Andrew Landry
|+100000
|Robert Streb
|+150000
|Jim Herman
|+200000
|Jason Dufner
|+200000
|Carson Young
|+200000
|Ryan Brehm
|+250000
|Richy Werenski
|+250000
|Max McGreevy
|+250000
|Kelly Kraft
|+250000
|Brian Gay
|+250000
|Tommy Gibson
|+500000
|Davis Love III
|+500000