Opening odds for 2023 RBC Heritage

The Masters is over, but the PGA TOUR chugs on, turning around to the RBC Heritage this week at Harbour Town Golf Links. And the drama of last week will continue with a similar field since the PGA TOUR has listed the RBC Heritage as one of its designated events. Scottie Scheffler, recent Masters champ Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth headline a star-studded field in South Carolina that will hopefully see better weather than Augusta did over the weekend.

Last year, Spieth won the RBC Heritage in a playoff with Patrick Cantlay, finishing at -13. Scheffler opens as the favorite this year at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800, followed by Rahm at +850 and McIlroy at +1100. Cantlay sits at +1400 with Spieth coming in at +1800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 RBC Heritage which tees off Thursday, April 13: