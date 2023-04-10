When will Josh Donaldson return to Yankees lineup this season?

The hits just keep on coming for the New York Yankees to start the 2023 MLB season. After injuries to Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas left them without 60 percent of their starting rotation on Opening Day, outfielder Harrison Bader went down with an oblique issue, and now the injury bug has come for New York’s infield.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson was forced to leave last week’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after experiencing hamstring tightness while running out a fly ball at Yankee Stadium. The team initially hoped that it was just a tweak that wouldn’t require a stint on the injured list, but sure enough, Donaldson will need to be on the shelf for a little while — here’s the latest on the third baseman’s condition and when he could return to New York’s lineup.

April 10 update — The Yankees put Donaldson on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 6, meaning that the earliest he’d be eligible to return is next week’s series against the Los Angeles Angels. Luckily, it seems like the best-case scenario may be a possibility:

Josh Donaldson was at Yankee Stadium today and has been hitting and throwing. Aaron Boone believes Donaldson can return in the minimum 10 days. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 8, 2023

Donaldson hasn’t exactly endeared himself to New York Yankees fans since the team acquired him via trade before the 2022 season, but with injuries already decimating just about every other spot on New York’s roster, the Bombers aren’t in a position to be picky. DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera should split time at the hot corner in Donaldson’s absence — although with Bader out, Giancarlo Stanton needing plenty of time at DH and Aaron Hicks having apparently disappeared without a trace, Cabrera will also be needed in the outfield.

Top infield prospect Oswald Peraza could be an option, but the youngster doesn’t have much third-base experience and has been battling his own hamstring tightness in Triple-A. Besides, the team would certainly prefer he play every day rather than making two starts a week in the Majors.