Rory McIlory withdraws from RBC this week

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage this week after missing the cut at the Masters. Before he was listed as a WD, McIlroy had the third-best odds to win the tournament this week at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rory McIlroy is a WD from the RBC Heritage. The field is now 143.



WDs will not be replaced by alternates unless needed to fill the field of 132. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 10, 2023

McIlroy has struggled in recent weeks on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He finished third at WGC-Dell Match Play and tied for second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but finished 29th at the Genesis Invitational and 32nd at the Waste Management Open.

The Irishman has been chasing down a green jacket for years, as the Masters is the only major remaining that he has never won in his career. He shot a +5 over the first two days at Augusta National last week.

It is unclear whether McIlroy is dealing with an injury that has prompted this WD. The RBC Heritage is an elevated event on the PGA TOUR, which guarantees at least a $20 million purse. Top players are allowed to skip one elevated event per year and still receive their PIP money.