Rudy Gobert OUT for Tuesday’s play-in game vs. Lakers after taking swing at teammate Kyle Anderson

The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended Rudy Gobert for Tuesday’s play-in game against the Los Angles Lakers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Gobert isn’t traveling with the team and will not be a part of that contest. This is a team suspension, not a league one, and Gobert will return for the team’s next game either in the first round of the playoffs or the second play-in game.

Gobert was removed from Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New Orleans Pelicans after he took a swing at teammate Kyle Anderson in a huddle. The two were arguing about a defensive assignment and a rebound. Gobert was battling back soreness and reportedly made that known to Anderson, who challenged the center on why he was not getting boards. The situation was also tense in the locker room. The Timberwolves sent Gobert home due to the incident and while Minnesota eventually won the game, the damage was already done.

With Gobert out for this game, the Lakers gain a clear edge in the contest. The Timberwolves are down Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels as well, so Gobert’s absence hurts them defensively. Karl-Anthony Towns becomes the primary center for this team, while Nathan Knight and Luka Garza could also see some playing time to give Towns a breather.