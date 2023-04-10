Red Sox place outfielder Adam Duvall on IL with wrist injury

Adam Duvall looked like he was about to run away with the starting center fielder job for the Boston Red Sox, hitting a staggering .455/.514/1.030 to start the season with a Major League-leading 14 RBI, but those plans have been short-circuited for now thanks to one errant dive over the weekend in Detroit.

Adam Duvall leaves the game after not being able to come up with this catch



Duvall is leading the league in OPS (1.544) pic.twitter.com/2kf87LPipG — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2023

Duvall was forced to leave the game with a wrist injury, and on Monday the team announced that it would in fact require a stint on the injured list.

Adam Duvall is on the IL, and Bobby Dalbec has been recalled. Rob Refsnyder in center tonight.

Red Sox official says Duvall is still having tests done. Alex Cora will address the media soon. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) April 10, 2023

The team obviously hasn’t yet released a timeline for Duvall’s return, but here’s hoping it’s sooner rather than later. Boston has recalled Bobby Dalbec, a former top prospect who’s struggled translating his prodigious raw power into production at the Major League level, in Duvall’s place, although Raimel Tapia and Rob Refsnyder will likely be the actual replacements in center field.

Neither of them figure to be able to replace Duvall’s production, though. Long an underrated source of power, Duvall has a career .233/.292/.472 slash line across parts of 10 seasons to go with sneaky-good outfield defense. The Red Sox have been among the best offenses in baseball against left-handed pitching this year, and now will have to make due without a major reason why while also weathering several injuries to a thin starting rotation.

Fantasy owners looking for outfield replacements in the wake of this news can check out our waiver wire adds post for recommendations.