How much money will 2023 WNBA Draft first-round picks make?

The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN and will also be available to stream on ESPN+. The WNBA draft consists of three rounds, for 36 picks in total. Here’s a look at how the salary scale breaks down for each draft pick for the upcoming season. The numbers come courtesy of the current collective bargaining agreement.

2023 WNBA Draft rookie salary scale Pick 1st year base 2nd year base 3rd year base 4th year option base Pick 1st year base 2nd year base 3rd year base 4th year option base 1st rd -- picks 1-4 $72,141 $73,584 $80,943 $91,981 1st rd -- picks 5-8 $69,224 $70,609 $77,669 $88,261 1st rd -- remaining picks $66,306 $67,634 $74,398 $84,543 2nd rd $63,389 $64,657 $71,124 $80,823 3rd rd $60,471 $61,682 $64,767 $74,019 All others $60,471 $61,682 N/A N/A

Based on last year’s salary structure, the amounts per year have increased by between $2-3k. The tier breakdowns are still the same with picks 1-4 in the top group, 5-8 in the next group and 9-12 in the final group. Second-round picks all have the same contract regardless of where they are taken, and the same is true for third-round selections.

Undrafted players have two-year contracts, as opposed to the three-year deal plus the option year. This is similar to one of the key differences between first-round picks and second-round picks in the NBA draft.

The Indiana Fever hold the first overall pick in the 2023 draft and are expected to Aliyah Boston, the center from South Carolina. The Minnesota Lynx have the second overall pick, while the Dallas Wings round out the top three selections.