White Sox SS Tim Anderson leaves game vs. Twins with knee soreness

We’ve got the latest updates for Tim Anderson after he was forced to leave Monday’s game following a collision in the field.

By Chris Landers
Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during inter-league play at PNC Park on April 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Things may have just gone from bad to worse for the Chicago White Sox. Injuries have contributed to a slow start to the 2023 season on the South Side, and now the team may be without Tim Anderson after the star shortstop was forced to leave Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with what’s being called left knee soreness.

Anderson appeared to suffer the injury when he collided with a Twins player during a rundown in the bottom of the fifth inning. He was removed from the game after the inning concluded. We should know more after the team runs some tests, but losing Anderson and his .318/.348/.432 slash line would be a big blow to a team who relies on his on-base skills atop the lineup.

