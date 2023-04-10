How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on April 10

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Wrestlemania 39 is now firmly in the rearview mirror and we’re still seeing the after effects of that monumental show play out on WWE television. Tonight’s episode of Raw will continue parsing through the fallout as the company begins the march towards next month’s Backlash pay-per-view from Puerto Rico.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, April 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Cody Rhodes is still gunning after undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but now has a major hurdle to clear in the form of Brock Lesnar. Just 48 hours after falling to the Reigns in the Wrestlemania main event, Rhodes challenged the champ to a rematch during the opening segment of last week’s episode of Raw. He was denied the request, but was offered a chance to face Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag match, provided he could find a tag partner. Out walked Lesnar, who agreed to team with the “American Nightmare” in the main event. Before the match even started, Lesnar turned on Rhodes and issued an attack than included F5’ing him through the announce table. We’ll hear from Rhodes tonight as he’ll address this new obstacle.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight as Becky Lynch and Lita will defend the belts against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The challengers earned the opportunity during last week’s episode of Raw when defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL in tag team action. We’ll see who walks out of Seattle with the title and if Damage CTRL will get involved in this one.

The only surprise we got during the Raw after Wrestlemania was the return of Matt Riddle, who interrupted an episode of MizTV an eventually left the Miz laying. On Friday Night Smackdown later in the week, he helped save Sami Zayn from a beatdown from the Bloodline and if you remember, it was Solo Sikoa who put Riddle on the shelf in December. Tonight, we’ll see Riddle go one-on-one with Miz and we’ll see if Sikoa or the Usos pop up for the match.

Also on Smackdown this past Friday, Triple H announced the return of the WWE Draft for sometime in the next few weeks. We haven’t had a draft since 2021 and it’s been long overdue for the primary rosters of both shows to be shaken up. We’ll see if we’ll get any more details on it tonight.