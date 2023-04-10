The Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament is LIVE! DraftKings Sportsbook Check-In

The Monte-Carlo Masters tournament is officially underway, as first-round action kicked off this Sunday. A lot of big names are taking the court in this event as players continue to fine tune their game with the French Open firmly on the horizon.

Without further ado, let’s check in on the action from a DraftKings Sportsbook perspective.

Monte-Carlo Masters Check-In

We’re live at Monte-Carlo country club, as the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters is officially underway. At the time of this article’s publication, only one significant upset has occurred, with Francisco Cerundolo taking down world No. 11 Cam Norrie.

The second round is starting to take shape, and Novak Djokovic will take the court for the first time against Ivan Gahkov. Djokovic has the opportunity to make a statement in this event. He was briefly surpassed by Carlos Alcaraz for the No. 1 ATP ranking in the world a few weeks ago, before regaining the top spot recently. The Djoker will certainly be looking to put some distance between himself and Alcaraz with a deep run at this tournament.

Djokovic has yet to play on clay this calendar year, so we’ll be keeping an eye on how the 35-year-old looks on what is technically his worst surface.

Live Tournament Odds

Here are the full DraftKings Sportsbook live tournament odds to win the Monte-Carlo Masters as of April 10:

Most-Bet Futures

Here were the five most-bet futures bets placed ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Most-Bet Futures Ranking Player Odds Ranking Player Odds 1 Novak Djokovic (-105) 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (+700) 3 Jannik Sinner (+1100) 4 Andrey Rublev (+2000) 5 Grigor Dimitrov (+5000)

Stay tuned for a recap of this tournament on Monday, April 17!

