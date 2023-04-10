Fantasy baseball impact of Adam Duvall’s injury

Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall is out indefinitely with a fractured wrist. He attempted to make a sliding catch in the outfield and ended up landing awkwardly, trying to make the play. This is a brutal blow to both the Red Sox lineup and your fantasy baseball team, as Duvall does not yet have a clear timetable for when he will be able to return.

Fantasy impact

Duvall has been Boston’s best hitter to begin the year. Even though we are only eight games into the season, he was hitting .455 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI. Duvall was leading the team in batting average, total bases and RBI and was tied with slugger Rafael Devers for the lead in home runs.

Replacing Duvall’s production from the first week of the fantasy baseball season is going to be near impossible. If you roster Duvall, you need to just be hoping for good news on a return date that is sooner rather than later. You aren’t going to replicate his numbers on the waiver wire, but you may be able to soften the blow.

When looking at outfielders to replace Duvall, start with Los Angeles Dodgers OF James Outman. He is rostered in 40% of ESPN standard leagues. Over the last week, he has hit .300 with two triples, two home runs and seven RBI. Myles Straw of the Cleveland Guardians has hit .421 in the last seven days with two doubles, four RBI, five runs and four stolen bases. He may lack the home run stats, but the uptick in stolen bases could help the loss of Duvall. Straw is rostered in 24.1% of leagues. Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is another solid choice as he is rostered in only 8.8% of leagues and has totaled 24 fantasy points (standard points leagues) to this point of the season.