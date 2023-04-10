 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates tracking each pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft

We track each pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft. Where will Aliyah Boston and Diamond Miller end up?

By Teddy Ricketson
Diamond Miller #1 of the Maryland Terrapins reacts after a play during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 25, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2023 WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 10. It will be broadcast live on ESPN and live-streamed on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. The draft returns to the Spring Studios in New York City with ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco hosting and the duo of Rebecca Lobo and LaChina Robinson providing analysis. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be on hand to announce every pick.

The Indiana Fever will be on the clock first, followed by the Minnesota Lynx, Dallas Wings, and Washington Mystics. Heading into the draft, the Fever, Lynx and Wings are each scheduled to have five draft picks. The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty head in with the fewest projected picks at only one apiece.

Aliyah Boston leads this year’s draft class. The four-year player for the South Carolina Gamecocks played in 138 career games and averaged 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds throughout her career. Boston and the Gamecocks won the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament and took a 36-0 record into the women’s Final Four this year. She is all but assured of being drafted by the Fever, barring a big surprise.

Maryland’s Diamond Miller is expected to be the second player taken. Through 117 games played for the Terrapins, the guard averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Miller and Boston are the clear top options in this draft and are in a tier above the rest.

After Boston and Miller are drafted up top, it largely comes down to team needs. Stanford guard Haley Jones, Vilanova F Maddy Siegrist, Iowa State C Stephanie Soares and Tennessee G Jordan Horston all find themselves in that next wave of players that should be not only selected but counted on to have an impact on the next WNBA season.

2023 WNBA Draft results

First Round

  1. Indiana Fever: TBD
  2. Minnesota Lynx: TBD
  3. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta): TBD
  4. Washington Mystics (from Los Angeles via Atlanta): TBD
  5. Dallas Wings (from Phoenix via Chicago): TBD
  6. Atlanta Dream (from New York via Connecticut): TBD
  7. Indiana Fever (from Dallas): TBD
  8. Atlanta Dream (from Washington): TBD
  9. Seattle Storm: TBD
  10. Los Angeles Sparks (from Connecticut): TBD
  11. Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Indiana): TBD
  12. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas): TBD

Second Round

  1. Indiana Fever: TBD
  2. Los Angeles Sparks: TBD
  3. Atlanta Dream: TBD
  4. Minnesota Lynx: TBD
  5. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix): TBD
  6. Seattle Storm (from New York): TBD
  7. Dallas Wings: TBD
  8. Washington Mystics: TBD
  9. Seattle Storm: TBD
  10. Connecticut Sun: TBD
  11. Chicago Sky: TBD
  12. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas): TBD

Third Round

  1. Indiana Fever: TBD
  2. Los Angeles Sparks: TBD
  3. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta): TBD
  4. Minnesota Lynx: TBD
  5. Phoenix Mercury: TBD
  6. New York Liberty: TBD
  7. Dallas Wings: TBD
  8. Washington Mystics: TBD
  9. Seattle Storm: TBD
  10. Connecticut Sun: TBD
  11. Chicago Sky: TBD
  12. Las Vegas Aces: TBD

