Live updates tracking each pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft

The 2023 WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 10. It will be broadcast live on ESPN and live-streamed on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. The draft returns to the Spring Studios in New York City with ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco hosting and the duo of Rebecca Lobo and LaChina Robinson providing analysis. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be on hand to announce every pick.

The Indiana Fever will be on the clock first, followed by the Minnesota Lynx, Dallas Wings, and Washington Mystics. Heading into the draft, the Fever, Lynx and Wings are each scheduled to have five draft picks. The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty head in with the fewest projected picks at only one apiece.

Aliyah Boston leads this year’s draft class. The four-year player for the South Carolina Gamecocks played in 138 career games and averaged 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds throughout her career. Boston and the Gamecocks won the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament and took a 36-0 record into the women’s Final Four this year. She is all but assured of being drafted by the Fever, barring a big surprise.

Maryland’s Diamond Miller is expected to be the second player taken. Through 117 games played for the Terrapins, the guard averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Miller and Boston are the clear top options in this draft and are in a tier above the rest.

After Boston and Miller are drafted up top, it largely comes down to team needs. Stanford guard Haley Jones, Vilanova F Maddy Siegrist, Iowa State C Stephanie Soares and Tennessee G Jordan Horston all find themselves in that next wave of players that should be not only selected but counted on to have an impact on the next WNBA season.

2023 WNBA Draft results

First Round

Indiana Fever: TBD Minnesota Lynx: TBD Dallas Wings (from Atlanta): TBD Washington Mystics (from Los Angeles via Atlanta): TBD Dallas Wings (from Phoenix via Chicago): TBD Atlanta Dream (from New York via Connecticut): TBD Indiana Fever (from Dallas): TBD Atlanta Dream (from Washington): TBD Seattle Storm: TBD Los Angeles Sparks (from Connecticut): TBD Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Indiana): TBD Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas): TBD

Second Round

Indiana Fever: TBD Los Angeles Sparks: TBD Atlanta Dream: TBD Minnesota Lynx: TBD Indiana Fever (from Phoenix): TBD Seattle Storm (from New York): TBD Dallas Wings: TBD Washington Mystics: TBD Seattle Storm: TBD Connecticut Sun: TBD Chicago Sky: TBD Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas): TBD

Third Round