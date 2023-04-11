Albert Breer predicts Bryce Young No. 1 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is a little over two weeks away. Players will be wrapping up their team visits and pro days in a last-ditch effort to impress NFL execs, coaches and scouts. With time winding down before we officially find out the futures of these prospects, SI’s Albert Breer decided to look at the start of the first round.

Breer doesn’t necessarily give hard predictions but includes a lot of information about the buzz he is hearing from around the league. We don’t necessarily know if this is news or noise, but it gives us some insight into what is being said around the league in regard to the top of the draft.

We can expect a quarterback to be taken first overall by the Carolina Panthers. Breer discusses the advantages that Bryce Young has and his meetings with the Teppers who own the team. It felt like CJ Stroud had a better NFL Combine performance leading it to be assumed he would be the first pick. Breer leaves the door open but says that Young is likely to go first.

Carolina could be dangling the Young carrot in front of the Houston Texans at No. 2 to see if they can make a move. Breer thinks that if Houston doesn’t end up with Young that they could take Stroud or move back. He believes that drafting Stroud is more likely, but acknowledges that Houston could move back for the right deal.

Arizona is largely shopping the third overall pick to continue their rebuild. Worst case scenario if two quarterbacks go at the start of the draft is that they either end up with Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter or trade back. The reason a team may trade up is that all signs are pointing toward Indianapolis taking a quarterback at No. 4. If someone wants the presumed choice Anthony Richardson that badly, they may need to hit up Arizona.

The Seahawks hold a lot of power at No. 5. Teams could ask to trade up for another quarterback, but really Seattle could benefit from holding still. The common thought is that either Tyree Wilson or Carter fall here, but they could be surprised by Anderson.

The Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders pick at Nos. 6 and 7, and there are several ways these choices could go. Both teams need to invest in quarterbacks of the future but have someone in place to hold them over if they choose to wait. The top cornerbacks would still be available, and one of Wilson, Anderson or Carter should still be on the board. The analysis on Will Levis is far-ranging, so he could go with one of these picks or not until later in the draft.

Overall, we could see a ton of movement in the first round that will end up having the top of the draft looking nothing like we thought. That variability is what makes the NFL Draft fun. We will finally get the answer to where these players will be drafted on Thursday, April 27.