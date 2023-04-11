2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers preview

The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers will meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs in the Western Conference. Here’s a look at how the teams match up against each other ahead of the series.

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers

Head-to-head record: Lakers 2-1

Overall record: Grizzlies 51-31, Lakers 43-39

Leading scorer on Grizzlies: Ja Morant

Leading scorer on Lakers: LeBron James

Odds to win series: Grizzlies -110, Lakers -110

The Grizzlies are back in the No. 2 spot after breaking through last season before ultimately losing to the eventual NBA champions. Ja Morant is back from his personal hiatus and looks like a superstar, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane continue to improve. This team has gone through some struggles but might be better for it overall. Memphis has the talent and depth to challenge the best in the NBA and with Morant finally right, this team has what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

The Lakers looked like they were headed for a loss in the play-in game but rallied late and were able to secure an overtime victory over the Timberwolves. They’ll now get some crucial rest ahead of the first-round series against the Grizzlies, who have talked some smack about LeBron James last season. This should be an interesting matchup between a veteran Lakers team and a up-and-coming Memphis squad.