 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Celtics taking on the Hawks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Brittany Jarret
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 4, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics will meet the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, with Game 1 set to take place Saturday afternoon. The Celtics locked up the No. 2 seed in the regular season, while the Hawks won the first play-in game to clinch the No. 7 seed.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Eastern Conference.

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks schedule

Game 1: Hawks @ Celtics, Saturday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: Hawks @ Celtics, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
Game 3: Celtics @ Hawks, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
Game 4: Celtics @ Hawks, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 5: Hawks @ Celtics, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 6: Celtics @ Hawks, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 7: Hawks @ Celtics, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Celtics vs. Hawks in the first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

View all 2 stories

More From DraftKings Nation