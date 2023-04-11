2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks schedule

The Boston Celtics will meet the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, with Game 1 set to take place Saturday afternoon. The Celtics locked up the No. 2 seed in the regular season, while the Hawks won the first play-in game to clinch the No. 7 seed.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Eastern Conference.

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks schedule

Game 1: Hawks @ Celtics, Saturday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Hawks @ Celtics, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 3: Celtics @ Hawks, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 4: Celtics @ Hawks, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 5: Hawks @ Celtics, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 6: Celtics @ Hawks, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 7: Hawks @ Celtics, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary