2023 NBA playoffs first round: No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs as the 2-7 pairing in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies were near the top of the conference standings for much of the year en route to the No. 2 seed, while the Lakers survived in the first play-in game to nab the No. 7 spot.

Here’s the full schedule for this first round series in the Western Conference:

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers schedule

Game 1: Lakers @ Grizzlies, Sunday, April 16, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 2: Lakers @ Grizzlies, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 3: Grizzlies @ Lakers, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 4: Grizzlies @ Lakers, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 5: Lakers @ Grizzlies, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 6: Grizzlies @ Lakers, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 7: Lakers @ Grizzlies, Date TBA, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary