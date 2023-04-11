Philadelphia 76ers injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs gets underway this week. It starts with the play-in games on Tuesday. The Philadelphia 76ers have avoided the play-in and are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will matchup with the No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Let’s take a look at the 76ers injury report and how it may impact the series.

76ers injury report

There aren't any notable injuries for the 76ers heading into the playoff series. It’s hard to tell what injuries are serious as they sat a number of players in the final game of the season, but they’re healthy heading into postseason.

James Harden will play in the playoffs, but is dealing with a sore Achilles which he said he doesn't think will go away for the playoffs. P.J. Tucker is dealing with calf soreness, but don't expect that to keep him out of anymore game action unless he hurts it again in the playoffs. Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton were dealing with injuries late in the year but also should be good to go.