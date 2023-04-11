Brooklyn Nets injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

Everybody wrote off the Brooklyn Nets when they traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but they have still played great basketball. They may not have the stars they had before, but the young talent they brought in has some potential. Jacque Vaughn has also shown he’s there to stay at head coach. The Nets are the No. 6 seed and will match up with the No. 3 seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Let’s take a look at the Nets injury report and how it may impact the series.

Nets injury report

Similarly to the 76ers, the Nets aren't dealing with many day-to-day injuries. Some guys finished the regular season banged up, but this five day rest period should help them heal.

Dorian Finney-Smith is dealing with a minor wrist injury, but is expected to be at 100% for the playoffs. Cameron Johnson suffered a torn right meniscus early in the year which has forced him to miss some games lately due to rest, but he should be a full go in the playoffs.

The big name out for the Nets is Ben Simmons, who was shut down after he was suffering from back and nerve issues. He’s likely going to have to undergo some treatment in the offseason, and the Nets will wonder if they’ll ever get a player who could live up to his massive contract.