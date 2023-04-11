 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

Here’s a look at which players are dealing with issues for the Cavaliers in the first round.

By Gabriel Santiago
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 31: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is introduced before the game against the New York Knicks on March 31, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE
Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

Now that the NBA regular season has come to an end, we anxiously await the result of this week’s play-in games. Fortunately for the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31), they earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and will have six nights off before matching up with the No. 5 New York Knicks (47-35) Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the Cavaliers injury report and how it may impact the series.

Cavaliers injury report

Cleveland used the final game of the season against Charlotte to give extended rest to many of their key contributors dealing with ailments, including Donovan Mitchell (hand), Darius Garland (leg), Caris LeVert (knee), Isaac Okoro (knee) and Dylan Windler (foot).

Thankfully for Northeastern Ohio, the injuries to guards Mitchell, LeVert and Garland are all seen as day-to-day and their absence from Sunday’s game was merely precautionary. However, the issues surrounding Windler and Okoro are more significant, as both are likely questionable at a minimum for Game 1.

