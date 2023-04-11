New York Knicks injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

With the NBA regular season now complete, we anxiously await the result of this week’s play-in games. Fortunately for the New York Knicks (47-35), they earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and will have six nights off before travelling to the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) Saturday on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the Knicks injury report and how it may impact the series.

Knicks injury report

The Big Apple is anxiously awaiting news on star forward Julius Randle’s ankle injury. Sustained back on March 30 against Miami, Randle (who is the Knicks’ leading scorer in 2022-23) has progressed out of his medical boot, but likely still carries a questionable tag for Game 1 of the playoffs: Hopefully we see him at some point during the New York-Cleveland series.

Outside of Randle, the Knicks will also be without Duane Washington Jr. (hip), who has been missing since January 26. Isaiah Roby was out for the final game of the regular season due to personal reasons, but should be available against the Cavs. Derrick Rose has been dealing with issues for New York too, but he’s not a big factor in the backcourt with Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley taking most of the point guard minutes.