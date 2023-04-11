 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sacramento Kings injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

Here’s a look at which players are dealing with issues for the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

By Pete Hernandez
SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 2: Domantas Sabonis #10 and DeAaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings look on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings finally snapped the longest postseason drought in American sports after finishing with a 48-34 regular season record and the third overall seed in the West. After 16 straight years of missing the playoffs, the Kings won the Pacific Division title for the first time since the 2002-03 season, in which their roster boasted fan favorites such as Chris Webber, Peja Stojakovic, Vlade Divac, and Mike Bibby.

Sacramento’s reward for snapping their playoff drought is a first-round matchup with the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors, who sit in the No. 6 spot. With just a two-hour drive separating these two franchises, Game 1 of the series is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Let’s take a look at the Kings injury report and how it may impact the series.

Sacramento Kings injury report

Sacramento’s roster is largely intact when it comes to the injury report, with just a handful of players in the backcourt banged up. Point guard Matthew Dellavedova (finger) underwent surgery to repair a fractured right index finger and is listed as out for the Kings’ first-round matchup. He is currently without a timetable to return to action.

Guard Davion Mitchell missed Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Denver Nuggets with knee soreness and is likely to play in Saturday’s matchup against Golden State. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

