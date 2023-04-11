Golden State Warriors injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Golden State Warriors finished the regular season with a 44-38 record that earned them the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Golden State’s up-and-down season, which was highlighted by injuries and a porous 11-30 record on the road, forced them into a tightly contested race down the stretch to avoid the play-in tournament.

The defending NBA champions will meet the No. 3 Sacramento Kings in the first round, with Game 1 set for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip on Saturday, April 15 on ABC.

Let’s take a look at the Warriors injury report and how it may impact the series.

Golden State Warriors injury report

The biggest question mark surrounds the impending return of forward Andrew Wiggins, who rejoined the team last week after missing 23 straight games due to a family medical emergency. Wiggins did not play in Golden State’s final two regular season games and it remains unclear if he will suit up for Saturday’s Game 1 against Sacramento.

Head coach Steve Kerr iterated that the plan is to first get Wiggins into some scrimmaging work in the week leading up to Saturday’s head-to-head. Should Wiggins return to action on Saturday, it would likely come in a minutes-restriction capacity and in an off-the-bench role.

Golden State’s rotation will be absent of Andre Iguodala and Ryan Rollins. Iguodala underwent surgery to repair a left wrist fracture while Rollins has been sidelined with right foot soreness. Shooting guard Ty Jerome (illness) will likely be listed as questionable heading into Saturday’s contest, and it is uncertain whether he will take the court.