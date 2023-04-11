Phoenix Suns injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

With the 2022-23 NBA regular season officially in the books, we turn our eyes toward the playoffs. Of course, several teams are awaiting the results of the play-in games, but the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns (45-37) and No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) are locked into an opening round series with one another.

Let’s take a look at the Suns injury report and how it may impact the series.

Suns injury report

Phoenix used its final two games of the regular season to get a head start on rest, sitting starters Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. We know Durant and Ayton have notably dealt with lower body injuries this season, but both should be full-go for Game 1 against the Clips. Supporting cast members Cam Payne and Bismack Biyombo are both listed as day-to-day.

Health (or lack there of) has been a front & center theme for the Suns all season long, but they may be coming into full form at just the right time. Since Durant has returned from his most recent ankle injury, Phoenix has won all five games he has appeared in.