Los Angeles Clippers injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

With the 2022-23 regular season in the books, we can now shift our focus toward the NBA playoffs. While other teams around the league await their opponent through the play-in games, the No. 4 Phoenix Suns (45-37) and No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) are locked into an opening round playoff series. Still, with injuries being a prevalent theme for both sides all year long, which version of the Clips will show up in the first round?

Let’s take a look at the Clippers injury report and how it may impact the series.

Clippers injury report

Most notably, LA has been without All-Star Paul George since March 21. In those nine games, the Clips are 6-3. Overall on the season, the Clippers are 12-14 without George in the lineup. As it is now, reports say George will at least miss the beginning the opening series with the Suns.

Aside from PG-13, Los Angeles may also be without Marcus Morris Sr., who missed the final game of the regular season with back issues. We’ll see what the Clips look like after a week of rest. In better news (and in what also feels rare), superstar Kawhi Leonard looks physically primed for a postseason run; He is currently without injury designation for the playoffs.