Los Angeles Clippers injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

Here’s a look at which players are dealing with issues for the Clippers in the first round.

By Gabriel Santiago
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 16: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers defends Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Clippers defeated the Suns 116-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With the 2022-23 regular season in the books, we can now shift our focus toward the NBA playoffs. While other teams around the league await their opponent through the play-in games, the No. 4 Phoenix Suns (45-37) and No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) are locked into an opening round playoff series. Still, with injuries being a prevalent theme for both sides all year long, which version of the Clips will show up in the first round?

Let’s take a look at the Clippers injury report and how it may impact the series.

Clippers injury report

Most notably, LA has been without All-Star Paul George since March 21. In those nine games, the Clips are 6-3. Overall on the season, the Clippers are 12-14 without George in the lineup. As it is now, reports say George will at least miss the beginning the opening series with the Suns.

Aside from PG-13, Los Angeles may also be without Marcus Morris Sr., who missed the final game of the regular season with back issues. We’ll see what the Clips look like after a week of rest. In better news (and in what also feels rare), superstar Kawhi Leonard looks physically primed for a postseason run; He is currently without injury designation for the playoffs.

