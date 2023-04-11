Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets series predictions in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers will take on the No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Everybody appears to be siding with the 76ers in this series, but an upset would not surprise me as the Nets have young talent playing and are playing with house money. The 76ers could succumb to the pressure of championship expectations if they don’t take this matchup seriously.

Nets vs. 76ers predictions

Odds to win series: 76ers -900, Nets +600

Regular season record: 76ers 54-28, Nets 45-37

Head-to-head record: 76ers won 4-0

The 76ers were dominant in the series this season, but the Nets had question marks for their roster all year. Although they don't have any true stars, they’ve looked the best we have seen them with this lineup and could be competitive with the 76ers. Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers is notorious for underperforming in the playoffs. The Nets only played one game with this current roster against the 76ers and lost by just three. They will give the 76ers a run for their money in this series.

Pick: 76ers in 6 games

I can't take the Nets to win the series, but it would not surprise me if they pushed Philly past five games. I think the 76ers win their home games and win the series 4-2. They will have their struggles and I really don't see them pulling off the sweep. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson have playoff experience, and will lead this team to a few victories. In the end the combination of Joel Embiid and James Harden wins out for the Sixers.