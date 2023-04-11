Best series props for Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

In the first round of the NBA playoffs, the No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers will take on the No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets. Many people think this will be an easy series win for the 76ers, but I think the Nets could give them some problems.

Here we’ll take a look at some of the best future props for this first-round series, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

76ers vs. Nets series props

Series Spread: Nets +2.5 Games (+120)

At plus money, I love this prop. I expect the Nets to give the 76ers at least two losses. As long as that happens, the prop will cash. The Nets will get at least two home games which are crucial for them to pay off on this wager. Brooklyn’s lineup loves competition and has quieted the haters since this team has come together. I think they have a chance to take this to seven games, but they should certainly be pesky enough to avoid losing the series by three games or more.

Series Exact Games: 6 Games (+320)

My prediction for this series is 4-2 76ers. I think the Nets will win two home games and that will be all. The 76ers are good, but I think the Nets will force a few extra games. This is a big plus-money play, so it’s not certain but worth throwing a sprinkle on.

Series Total Length Over 5.5 Games (+130)

The explanation for this is similar to the one above. I think the Nets give the 76ers some issues in the series, but Philly will still win the series. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has struggled in the playoffs as of late and Jacque Vaughn has really impressed early on. I expect the Nets to take two games and take this series to at least Game 6.