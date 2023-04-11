Best series props for Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

In the opening round of the NBA playoffs, the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns (45-37) will take on the No. 5 seed (44-38). With the action starting at Phoenix’ Footprint Center on Sunday, the Suns come in favored at DraftKings Sportsbook to win game one (-300 ML) as well as the seven-game series (priced at -600).

Suns vs. Clippers series props

Series Total Length Under 5.5 Games (-110)

Even with standard juice, I still like under 5.5 games in this series, especially when I consider the absence of Paul George. Although George has not officially been ruled out for the opening series, it is probable that he misses at least the first game (with no definitive return). Without PG-13, I think the Suns are coming to the table with too much firepower for LA to handle. In either a sweep or gentleman’s sweep, I like Phoenix to advance in under six games.

Series Spread: Phoenix Suns -2.5 Games (+100)

Right in line with the previous prop bet, if the Suns win the series via sweep or 4-1 like I think they are capable of, that would also cash the Suns -2.5 series spread. In simpler terms, if you think the Clippers will have a tough time winning more than one game in this series, you can play this market for an even-money pay out. However, I imagine the juice will fluctuate accordingly when the next update around George’s injury surfaces.

Clippers Series Winner (+400)

With the lines as they currently are, there simply is no value on playing the Suns (-600) to win this first round series against the Clippers. On the opposite ends of the first two prop bets listed above, if the Suns somehow run into more injury woes, then there actually is value on playing the Clippers to win this series. Of course, if news circulates that PG-13 will play in the opening round, the series prices will become more narrow in this matchup. Still, paying back at 4/1, making a play on the Clips to advance to the second round could be worth a sprinkle.