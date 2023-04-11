What is LeBron James’ playoff record?

The Los Angeles Lakers began the regular season with a dismal 2-10 start, but after bolstering their roster with key acquisitions at the trade deadline, the Lakers fought their way to a 43-39 record and a No. 7 seed finish in the Western Conference. That puts Los Angeles squarely in the play-in tournament, where they will face the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) on Tuesday, April 10.

A win over Minnesota would catapult the Lakers officially into the postseason, where they would face the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies (51-31). If that reality comes to fruition, it would mark LeBron James’ return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and his 16th postseason appearance overall.

LeBron James playoff record

Stats: 28.6 PPG, 7.2 APG, 8.9 RPG, 49.5 FG%, 33.6 3pt%

W-L: 174-92

Series wins: 31

NBA titles: 4 (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)

Awards: 4-time Finals MVP (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)

At 38 years old, James’ Hall-of-Fame resume is bolstered by a postseason track record that is highlighted by a 65% career winning percentage. He’s been named the Finals MVP in each of his four title-winning postseason campaigns, which includes an incredible streak of reaching the NBA Finals eight years in a row (2011 playoffs to 2018 playoffs). James achieved this feat over his time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

While each of his NBA championships is significant, James will likely be remembered most for his 2016 NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors, in which the Cavaliers fought back to become the first team to win the title after being down 3-1 in the Finals. In that series, James averaged 29.7 PPG, 11.3 RPB, and 8.9 APG while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 37.1% from deep.

James is often compared to Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan in the “Greatest of All-Time” conversation. No matter where you stand on that debate, this incredible feat cannot be disputed: James won 31 playoff series between 2011 and 2020. Jordan won 30 total playoff series throughout his career.

Many factors play into that stat, including James’ entering the NBA Draft at 18 years old. Still, his postseason track record is a testament to his longevity and consistent ability to lead his teams to the playoffs. If Los Angeles can fend off the Timberwolves Tuesday night, it sets up another opportunity for James to add to his extensive postseason resume.