Everything you need to know for Celtics vs. Hawks in the first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs as the 2-7 pairing in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are hoping to get back to the NBA Finals and close the deal, while the Hawks are simply trying to make some noise to get the Quin Snyder era underway with some fireworks.

The Celtics boast one of the best superstar duos in the league in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both forwards have taken yet another step this season, and are potent offensively. Tatum is the better overall scorer, but Brown can have bigger streaks within games. Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams headline an incredibly deep supporting cast for Boston.

The Hawks are in a bit of flux right now with Trae Young trade rumors floating around. The star guard headlines a decent duo for the Hawks, as he and Dejounte Murray can cause some problems for Boston’s defense. Young would have to be extremely elite offensively for the Hawks to have a chance in this series, and his future to the organization could depend on how he performs. The Hawks have already locked up Snyder and just gave up some big assets for Murray, so Young could be on the way out depending on his performance here.