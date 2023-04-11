How to watch Champions League quarterfinals first leg on TV and via live stream

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League knockout round has reached the quarterfinal stage, with the first legs to be played Tuesday and Wednesday. Defending champions Real Madrid are still in the mix and will play Chelsea in a rematch of last year’s thrilling quarterfinal tie. Manchester City and Bayern Munich meet in a battle of the top two UCL title contenders according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. The storylines go beyond the names of the clubs for those matchups. Chelsea will have caretaker manager Frank Lampard on the sidelines after the club parted ways with Graham Potter. Former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel will be leading Bayern Munich into a clash with former Bayern manager Pep Guardiola.

Serie A is will represented with three teams, while Benfica round out the field. With AC Milan, Napoli and Inter Milan all on the same side of the bracket, at least one Italian team will be in the semifinal round of the Champions League. There’s even a chance for a Derby di Milano with a spot in the UCL final on the line.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the first leg of the quarterfinal round.

Tuesday, April 11

Benfica vs. Inter Milan - 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+, fuboTV

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich - 3 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Wednesday, April 12

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea - 3 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

AC Milan vs. Napoli - 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+, fuboTV