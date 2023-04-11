Benfica vs. Inter Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Champions League action in the first leg of the quarterfinal round begins with Benfica taking on Inter Milan at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be available for fans to watch on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Benfica come into this contest off a 2-1 loss to FC Porto in league play, while Inter Milan had a 1-1 draw with Salernitana.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Benfica v. Inter Milan

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Benfica: +120

Draw: +235

Inter Milan: +250

Moneyline pick: Draw +235

Benfica do have the advantage as the home side and offer a nice plus-money payout on the moneyline for those interested in backing the Portuguese side. However, Inter Milan have more talent on paper and should be able to keep up with Benfica’s impressive scoring run in Champions League play.

Inter Milan have also shown they can defend when they need to, holding on to a 1-0 aggregate lead over FC Porto in the Round of 16 despite surrendering 21 shots in the second leg. Romelu Lukaku remains a dangerous threat for Inter Milan and seems to be enjoying his return to Serie A. Benfica’s scoring rate cannot be ignored, but a draw seems to be the more likely scenario in this one.