Benfica vs. Inter Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

We go over everything you need to know for Benfica vs. Inter Milan in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal round.

By Chinmay Vaidya
 Inter Milan’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku laughs as he takes part in a training session at Luz stadium in Lisbon, on April 10, 2023, ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 8 first-leg football match against Benfica.
Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Champions League action in the first leg of the quarterfinal round begins with Benfica taking on Inter Milan at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be available for fans to watch on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Benfica come into this contest off a 2-1 loss to FC Porto in league play, while Inter Milan had a 1-1 draw with Salernitana.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Benfica v. Inter Milan

Date: Tuesday, April 11
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Benfica: +120
Draw: +235
Inter Milan: +250

Moneyline pick: Draw +235

Benfica do have the advantage as the home side and offer a nice plus-money payout on the moneyline for those interested in backing the Portuguese side. However, Inter Milan have more talent on paper and should be able to keep up with Benfica’s impressive scoring run in Champions League play.

Inter Milan have also shown they can defend when they need to, holding on to a 1-0 aggregate lead over FC Porto in the Round of 16 despite surrendering 21 shots in the second leg. Romelu Lukaku remains a dangerous threat for Inter Milan and seems to be enjoying his return to Serie A. Benfica’s scoring rate cannot be ignored, but a draw seems to be the more likely scenario in this one.

