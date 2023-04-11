Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

It’s a clash of the titans in the Champions League Tuesday when Manchester City host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinal round. There’s a lot of history between these two clubs centered around Pep Guardiola, who managed Bayern Munich prior to taking over Man City. Guardiola is still searching for a Champions League title outside of his stint with Barcelona. New Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has some experience going up against Guardiola in this competition, defeating him with Chelsea in the 2021 UCL final.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Bayern Munich

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -135

Draw: +300

Bayern Munich: +360

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -135

Bayern tend to play well in this competition and have started to look like the club we expect them to be in recent matches. They also tend to show in big games, smacking Borussia Dortmund in der Klassiker to create some separation in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich should come out hard in this contest and create problems for Man City’s back line.

Man City are still without Phil Foden, but that’s not a big concern for this team. Erling Haaland continues to dominate opponents, while Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne control the midfield well. City match up well with Bayern on paper, and the German side doesn’t have much of an answer for Haaland. Take the English club to get a win in the first leg of this tie.