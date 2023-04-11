Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, April 11

We have 10 games on tap for DraftKings’ MLB DFS evening slate starting at 7:07 p.m. ET. That includes several plum hitting situations. The wind is blowing out at Wrigley Field for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs. The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies will play in the hitting paradise known as Coors Field. Which offense should you stack into your MLB DFS lineups? We’ll dish our opinion below.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, April 11th

1B Pete Alonso ($6,100)

OF Starling Marte ($5,600)

OF Tommy Pham ($3,700)

OF Mark Canha ($3,600)

Left-hander Ryan Weathers of the Padres isn’t a bad pitcher. However, he gives up a ton of contact as suggested by a low 6.71 K/9 rate in 103.1 career innings. The 23 year-old hasn’t figured things out in the majors yet, holding a 5.40 ERA along with a .365 wOBA and 1.97 HR/9 split to right-handed bats. Alonso and Marte stand to benefit the most from those numbers, while Pham and Canha profile as sensible bargain options.

OF Mike Trout ($5,500)

OF Hunter Renfroe ($5,000)

2B/SS Luis Rengifo ($3,700)

1B/OF Jake Lamb ($2,400)

It’s too bad Shohei Ohtani is not available in the hitter pool on DraftKings, as this matchup is perfect for him. Still, settling for a stack of Trout, Renfroe, and others makes for an exciting consolation prize. Trout and Renfroe are heating up, while the cheaper options of Rengifo and Lamb have the matchup advantage. Both hit from the left side of the plate (Rengifo is switch), and Washington RHP Josiah Gray holds a career .390 wOBA split in that regard.

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

1B Paul Goldschmidt ($5,600)

3B Nolan Arenado ($5,200)

OF Tyler O’Neill ($4,300)

SS Tommy Edman ($3,900)

The Cardinals make the trip to hitter-friendly Coors Field, and this is a great spot for the Redbirds to put up some runs. Even though Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland has looked good this season, this is a tough spot against a lineup that crushes left-handed pitchers. Goldschmidt and Arenado are the obvious hitters to target from this one. From there, you can move in multiple directions, but O’Neill and Edman make the most sense. O’Neill has the power to take advantage of Colorado’s hitter-friendly atmosphere, and Edman showcases run-scoring ability with some potential pop from the leadoff spot.