Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Giants on Tuesday, April 11th

The San Francisco Giants will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a good, old-fashioned NL West rivalry game on Tuesday, April 11. First pitch from Oracle Park is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers step in as -165 moneyline favorites while the Giants are +135 underdogs. The over/under is 8.5.

Giants-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, April 11th

Injury report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Day to day: SS Miguel Rojas (groin)

Out: SP Tony Gonsolin (ankle), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), Jimmy Nelson (elbow), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Alex Reyes (labrum)

San Francisco Giants

Out: OF Mitch Haniger (oblique), OF Austin Slater (hamstring), C Roberto Perez (rotator cuff)

Starting pitchers

Dustin May vs. Alex Wood

May (1-0, 0.69 ERA) of the Dodgers has gotten off to a nice start this season. He has allowed just one earned run and five hits across 13 total innings. Both of those starts came against the Arizona Diamondbacks (one home, one away) so it will be interesting to see what he can do against a different club. May did not face the Giants in 2022.

Alex Wood (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will start for the Giants. The lefty has started one game this year, giving up six hits and one earned run in three innings against the Chicago White Sox last Thursday. Wood started three games against the Dodgers in 2022. The Giants lost all of those games, and Wood allowed a combined 11 earned runs and 17 hits across 14.2 total innings.

Over/Under pick

I’m really not sold on either starting pitcher, and the wind is blowing out to center field at 20 mph tonight. There’s a good chance both teams get on the board early and often at Oracle Park. As mentioned in the previous section, Wood has struggled against the Dodgers in the past. Los Angeles could be the main driver in sending this total over 8.5 runs.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Check the previous write-up. I like the Dodgers to outscore the Giants on the road tonight. It probably won’t be as lopsided as the 9-1 Los Angeles win last night, but Wood’s struggles against his former team should continue on Tuesday. Look for the Dodgers to jump out in front early, giving themselves enough breathing room to pick up their second win in this three-game NL West series.

Pick: Dodgers -165