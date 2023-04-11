Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Twins on Tuesday, April 11th

The Chicago White Sox will face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, April 11 for the second of this three-game weekday series. First pitch from Target Field in downtown Minneapolis is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Twins step in as -150 moneyline favorites while the White Sox are +135 underdogs. The over/under is 7.5 total runs. We’ll break down those lines with our picks and predictions below.

White Sox-Twins picks: Tuesday, April 11th

Injury report

Minnesota Twins

Day to day: SS Carlos Correa, OF Joey Gallo

Out: OF Max Kepler

Chicago White Sox

Out: SS Tim Anderson, RP Joe Kelly

Starting pitchers

Lance Lynn vs. Pablo Lopez

Lynn (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will make his third start of the season for Chicago, and he’s hoping this one goes better than the first two. Lynn allowed a total of 10 earned runs, 12 hits, and four homers in 10 combined innings against the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros in his first two starts of the season.

Lopez (1-0, 0.73 ERA) will start for the Twins, and he has been on the other side of the success spectrum compared to Lynn. Lopez has allowed only one earned run and five hits across 12.1 innings in two combined games against the Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins. The right-handed tosser has 16 strikeouts to boot.

Over/Under pick

Lopez should continue to do his thing and pin the White Sox down. Looking at the other starter: Lynn has to bounce back, right? He’s not as bad of a pitcher as the first two games suggest. The veteran righty had a serviceable 3.99 ERA last season and a 2.69 ERA in 2021.

On top of that, the Twins have scored three or fewer runs in 7-of-10 games this season. Max Kepler is out for Minnesota while Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo are questionable. Tim Anderson will not play for the White Sox after getting injured in yesterday’s game. That’s several impact bats potentially removed from the mix.

Pick: Under 7.5 (-105)

Moneyline pick

The Twins have gotten the job done with pitching so far this season, and that should be the recipe for success tonight. Even though Lynn should bounce back and compete in this game, it’s safe to say that Lopez is the better pitcher all around. You could argue the Twins have the more stable bullpen as well. Look for a low-scoring game between these two division rivals, but the home team has the upper hand to even the series on Tuesday night.

Pick: Minnesota Twins (-150)