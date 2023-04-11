Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Cubs on Tuesday, April 11th

The Seattle Mariners (4-7) and Chicago Cubs (5-4) are playing the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, April 11. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Chris Flexen (0-1, 3.00 ERA) will take the mound for Seattle, while Chicago counters with Hayden Wesneski (0-0, 5.79 ERA).

The Cubs are the slight moneyline favorites with -120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mariners are installed as the narrow +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Mariners-Cubs picks: Tuesday, April 11th

Injury report

Mariners

Out: RP Andres Munoz (deltoid), RF Dylan Moore (oblique), RF Taylor Trammell (hand)

Cubs

Out: RF Seiya Suzuki (oblique), RP Brandon Hughes (knee)

Starting pitchers

Chris Flexen vs. Hayden Wesneski

Flexen will be making his third start of the year. He pitched five innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his last start and only gave up two hits and two earned runs on his way to earning the loss. Flexen walked two and struck out four on 91 pitches.

Wesneski will make his second appearance of the season. He didn’t qualify for a decision against the Cincinnati Reds in his first. Wesneski pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two.

Over/Under pick

It took extra innings, but the first game in this series finished 3-2 in favor of the Cubbies. With the pitching matchup, I had expected the over to hit easily, but it wasn’t even close. Flexen has given up a combined three earned runs so far this season, favoring the under. This is the highest run total of the day, not including the game at Coors Field, and I don’t inherently see why.

Pick: Under 10.5

Moneyline pick

Seattle let me down in the opener. They’ve lost back-to-back games, while Chicago has won four of their last five games. Flexen has been solid for the Mariners, but the Cubs’ lineup is performing above expectations this season. If Wesneski can be solid and Chicago can give him run support, they should be able to fly the W after a victory.

Pick: Cubs